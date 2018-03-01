Nafed credit limit doubled for procuring pulses, oilseeds

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has doubled the credit limit of agri cooperative Nafed to undertake procurement of pulses and oilseeds amid market rates of tur and chana crops ruling more than 20% below their MSP.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has doubled the credit limit of agri cooperative Nafed to undertake procurement of pulses and oilseeds amid market rates of tur and chana crops ruling more than 20% below their MSP. The CCEA on Wednesday approved an increase in government guarantee to Rs 19,000 crore from Rs 9,500 crore, which is provided to lender bank to extend the credit to the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed). The agency undertakes procurement operation of pulses and oilseeds under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) of the government to help farmers when market rates fall below MSP. The government guarantee will be valid until 2021-22 and the CCEA has waived 1% government guarantee fee. Apart from enhancing the credit limit of Nafed, the CCEA has also approved Rs 45 crore to the Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) for meeting their existing liability and settlement of extant claims.

As the market price of almost all pulses and oilseeds are ruling below Minimum Support Price (MSP), the provision of government guarantee will help in protecting the farmers producing these commodities from making distress sales during the peak arrival period, an official statement said.

The move will also help provide remunerative prices to encourage higher investment and production and also to safeguard the interest of consumer by making available supplies at reasonable prices, it said.

Apart from procuring under the PSS, Nafed also had purchased 11.95 lakh tone of pulses under the Price Stabilisation Fund scheme for the buffer stock during 2016-17 (October-September). The government has allocated Rs 200 crore for both PSS and market intervention scheme (MIS) during FY2018-19. The MIS is utilised for compensating losses to state governments up to 50% while buying and selling vegetables like onion and potato to help farmers when market rates dip.