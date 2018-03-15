MMTC share price gains over 15% as India’s largest exporter mulls to issue bonus shares

The stock of MMTC Ltd spiked as high as 15.56% to a day’s high of 59.8 on NSE. (Image: Company Website)

The share price of MMTC Ltd gained over 15% as India’s largest exporter has been mulling to issue bonus shares subject to the approval in its board meeting which is scheduled for 19 March 2018. “In compliance with the guidelines/directives of Department of Public Asset and Investment Management, Govt of India, the Board of Directors of MMTC Ltd shall consider and approve the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares subject to consent of the President of India vide Article 46 of the AOA of the company, in its meeting to be held on 19th March 2018,” MMTC Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Following the announcement, a huge spurt was seen in the shares of MMTC steering the stock as the lead gainers among group ‘A’ stocks of BSE.

The stock of MMTC Ltd spiked as high as 15.56% to a day’s high of 59.8 on NSE while the stock surged 15.45% to a day’s high of Rs 59.75 on BSE on Thursday. A huge trading volume has been witnessed in the shares of MMTC Ltd, as at 9:50 am, more than 46 lakh shares exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE with about 38 lakh shares on NSE alone. As the issuance of bonus shares is a price-sensitive corporate action, sue to which the state-run metals and mining firm MMTC Ltd has approved the closure of the trading window for the company with immediate effect till 21 March 2018 i.e. from 14th March 2018 to 21st March 2018 (both days inclusive).

Earlier in February last month, MMTC Ltd posted a net profit of Rs 6.26 crore for the October-December period of the financial year 2017-2018, on the account of lower income as against a net profit of Rs 74.43 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. MMTC’s total income was at Rs 3,387.36 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2017 vs Rs Rs 4,961.54 crore in the same previous fiscal.