Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO subscribed 26% on day 1; institutions lead the bidding

In Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO, the portion reserved for the institutional investors was subscribed 45.47% on the first day of bidding. (Image: Company Website)

Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO: The IPO (initial public offering) of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) got subscribed 26% on the first day of bidding on Wednesday with institutional investors leading the charge. The Hyderabad-based defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd has expected to raise about Rs 438 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 90 per equity share. The state-owned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 87-90 per equity share for the face value Rs 10. in which investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter. On the first day of subscription, Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO received bids for as much as 1,25,20,350 equity shares as against the total size of 4,87,08,400 equity shares.

The portion reserved for the institutional investors was subscribed 45.47%, the shares allocated to non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.23%, the quantum set aside for retail investors was subscribed 10.22%. The employee category was subscribed 3.09% at the end of day one. For the initial share sale, Mishra Dhatu Nigam appointed SBI Capital Markets Ltd and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd as the book running lead managers.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd IPO includes a reservation of 18.73 lakh equity shares for subscription by eligible employees with a discount of Rs 3 per equity share on the offer price for retail investors and eligible employees. The proceeds of the public offer will be received by the selling shareholder, the government of India with a purpose to carry out the disinvestment of 46,835,000 equity shares by the promoter constituting 25% of our Mishra Dhatu Nigam’s pre-offer paid up equity share capital. As the public offer of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is a complete offer for sale, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all proceeds shall go to the selling shareholder.