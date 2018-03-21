Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO opens: 9 facts about Rs 438 crore public offer of defence PSU

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd IPO: The public offer of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd will remain open for subscription for three days from 21 to 23 March 2018.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd IPO: The initial public offering of Hyderabad-based defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is all set to open today for subscription in order to raise Rs 438 crore in which the government of India will offload up to 26% of its shareholding. The state-owned defence company Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) is the third defence company in the row which is launching its IPO in the present calendar year 2018 after recently concluded Hindustan Aeronautics Rs 4,229 crore public issue and Bharat Dynamics Rs 961 crore initial shares sale. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is one of the manufacturers of special steels, superalloys and only manufacturer of titanium alloys in India.

We take a look at 10 facts about Rs 438 crore public offer