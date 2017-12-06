Minutes to go for RBI Policy: Check how Sensex has reacted to RBI repo rate decisions in FY 2018

Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday ahead of the outcome Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly policy meeting due later today. (Image: PTI)

All investors are highly awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate call scheduled for 2:30 pm today, 6 December 2017. The key equity indices Sensex and Nifty were trading in red since today morning as caution continues to weigh on stocks. In the financial year 2017-2018, four bi-monthly policies have been announced so far. Indian stock markets which are on a continuous upmove since last one year has been on a declining trend for the last 7 trading sessions. The resolution of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel will be made public today at 2:30 pm. The central bank had reduced the benchmark lending rate by 0.25% points to 6% in August, bringing it to a 6-year low, however, kept it unchanged in October.

Sensex today:

This image shows the latest stock movement in the 30-share index Sensex. (Image: BSE)

With minutes to go for the RBI’s repo rate decision, we take a look at the Sensex movements in FY 2018 when policy statements were announced.

First Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2017-18: April 6, 2017

The benchmark Sensex opened 27.35 points lower at 29,946.89 and closed at 29,927.34, down 46.9 points. Reserve Bank of India left the repo rates unchanged at 6.25%.

Second Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2017-18: June 7, 2017

The benchmark Sensex opened 62.15 points higher at 31,252.71 and closed at 31,271.28, up 80.72 points. Reserve Bank of India left the repo rates unchanged at 6.25%.

Third Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2017-18: August 2, 2017

The benchmark Sensex opened 66.41 points higher at 32,641.58 and closed at 32,476.74, down 98.43 points. Reserve Bank of India slashed the repo rates 6.00% from 6.25%.

Fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2017-18: October 4, 2017

The benchmark Sensex opened 24.79 points higher at 31,522.17 and closed at 31,671.71, up 174.33 points. Reserve Bank of India left the repo rates unchanged at 6.00%.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday ahead of the outcome Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly policy meeting due later today. BSE Sensex lost 101.24 points to mark the day’s low of 32,701.2 while NSE Nifty dropped 41.95 points to hit the day’s low at 10,076.3. The Indian rupee slipped 6 paise to 64.44 against the dollar at the interbank forex market ahead of the announcement of RBI’s monetary policy.

The Reserve Bank of India is going to announce its fifth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy today, with economists saying that the central bank is going swing between neutral and hawkish stance given inflation concerns and most likely put the rate cut on hold. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October had accelerated to a seven-month high of 3.5% from a year ago, even as a Reuter poll of 26 economists showed that there are expectations that inflation will breach its 4% target in the next few months. Besides inflation, higher oil prices and the impact of the seventh pay commission are also likely to play a role in RBI’s monetary policy decision.