Mid-cap, small-cap sell off on earnings risks

The mid- and small-cap indices fell on Wednesday, a day when broader markets declined on account of a fall in global markets even as the PNB scam probe widened.

The BSE Mid Cap index fell 1.32% and ended the session at 15,954.41 while the BSE Small Cap index fell 2.16% and ended the session at 17,270.49. The benchmark Sensex fell by 0.85% and ended the session at 33,033.99.

Market participants cited steep valuations of mid- and small-cap stocks, tightening of liquidity (leading to higher cost of borrowing of mid- and small-cap companies) post the banking scams and cutting of positions by high net-worth individuals as reasons behind the trend. “The valuation of mid-caps was certainly higher, and the near-term worries on valuation, hardening of the yields, and issues in PSBs have led to this correction. If interest rates are hardening, it hurts the mid and small cap companies more. Input prices going up also hurts the margins of these companies more,” said a fund manager on condition of anonymity.

“The HNIs who are leveraged, are cutting their positions because they made significant returns in mid & small caps last year. As the liquidity tightens both globally as well in domestic front, cost of funding will rise, and hence one is witnessing constant selling in small & mid caps,” said Siddhartha Rastogi, director, Ambit Asset Management

“Till May this trend will continue. You will see some recovery towards March-end, but that will be short-lived. MFs will come and buy opportunistically with their surplus cash in end of March and execute large cap – mid cap adjustment due to Sebi’s new guidelines. But broader markets will face pain again in April & May due to depressed earnings in poor quality mid & small caps,” he added.