Markets start on a muted note; Sensex down by 83 pts, Nifty by 35 pts

The Indian markets continued their fall for the seventh straight session on Thursday. (Reuters)

The markets started on a muted note with a negative bias in the morning trade on Friday and then extended their losses. The Sensex was trading 83.82 points lower at 25895.78 at 10.15 am today, while the Nifty was trading 35.20 points lower at 7943.90.

The Indian markets continued their fall for the seventh straight session on Thursday. Investor sentiment continued to remain negative due to concerns such as the impact of demonetisation, the upcoming GST council as well as higher oil prices. All sectoral indices closed down with the metal and PSU bank indices being down the most. The metal and PSU bank indices lost 2.85 and 1.9 percent, respectively.

US stock indices closed slightly lower on profit taking and low volumes. The Commerce Department released a report showing a sharp of 4.6 percent in durable goods for the month of November against an expectation of a drop of about 4.4 percent. The Commerce Department said US GDP climbed 3.5 percent in the third quarter, reflecting an upward revision from the previously increase of 3.2 percent. The NYSE Arca Steel Index closed down by 1.8 percent, while the Dow Jones Retail Index fell by 1.6 percent, according to an Angel Broking report.

The FTSE 100 had a positive session in spite of news weakness on the part of mining stocks. The price of copper hit a one-month low after a report showed Chinese metal imports had slowed sharply in November. BHP Billiton closed down 1.6%, Rio Tinto fell by 1% and Anglo American dropped 0.7%. However, Randgold Resources increased 2.57 percent and Fresnillo gained 2.84 percent as gold prices climbed.