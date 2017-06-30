  3. Markets start July series on positive note ahead of GST launch; Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Stock markets showed some strength today as the Sensex and the Nifty ended the day on a high, but registered losses for the week, ahead of GST rollout. Today was the opening day of July series derivatives contracts. FMCG, healthcare and consumer durable stocks saved the day for the market.

By: | Published: June 30, 2017 4:58 PM
The 30-share Sensex stayed in the negative zone for most part, but some fag-end buying saw it settle higher 64.09 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 30,921.61.

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the negative zone for most part, but some fag-end buying saw it settle higher 64.09 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 30,921.61. It had gained 23.20 points in the previous session.

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the negative zone for most part, but some fag-end buying saw it settle higher 64.09 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 30,921.61. It had gained 23.20 points in the previous session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty too ended higher by 16.80 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 9,520.90, after touching a low of 9,448.75 and 9,535.80. For the week, the Sensex recorded a fall of 216.60 points, or 0.69

For the week, the Sensex recorded a fall of 216.60 points, or 0.69 per cent, while the Nifty lost 54.05 points, or 0.56 per cent.

FMCG, healthcare and consumer durable stocks saved the day for the market.

