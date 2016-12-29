Markets settle with decent gains on expiry day; Sensex soars 155.47 pts

In the absence of any major global triggers, strengthening rupee supported the up move. (Source: Reuters)

Stock markets settled with decent gains on expiry day on Thursday, providing some relief to the participants. After a flat start, the Nifty traded in a narrow range in the first half, but a swift rebound in index majors in the latter half completely changed market trajectory.

In the absence of any major global triggers, strengthening rupee supported the up move. Also, it was short covering on the expiry day which played the trick and helped the Nifty to move above 8100 and close at 8103.60, up by 68.75 points. The Sensex, on the other hand, closed the day up 155.47 points at 26366.15.

You may also like to watch this

Talking about the market, Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities Ltd, said, “Traders should remain cautious and see how things pan outtomorrow, being the last trading session of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stay light and prefer only quality counters for trading and investment.”