Markets rise on stronger rupee, mixed cues from global equities

Stock markets opened on a positive note on Friday, amid stronger rupee and mixed cues from global equities. At 10.18 am, the Sensex was trading at 26996.00, up 117.76 points, while the Nifty was trading 31.10 points up at 8304.90.

The US market started the New Year with a positive bias, but the momentum seems to be losing ground. Initially the markets lacked direction on Thursday, but started trending down during the day. The US labor department will release its monthly job data today and hence traders might have avoided large positions, resulting in a subdued market, said an Angel Broking report.

European markets remained in a range-bound trade during the day. The minutes of US Fed was published after the closing of the European market yesterday and hence the European markets reacted positively initially but closed almost flattish for the day.

Indian markets rallied on Thursday and broad-based buying was witnessed across sectors. An opinion poll conducted by a media group indicated a positive surprise and chances of the BJP wining the UP elections, which fuelled expectations of more reforms and markets reacted positively. Further the Union Finance Minister, Mr Jiatley, also expressed his confidence that both direct and indirect tax collections will surpass the budget estimates, which further acted as a catalyst for market move.

“As per provisional figures, foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/ foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth net Rs 86.88 crore on 5th January 2017. Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 449.07 core on that day,” noted an SMC research report.