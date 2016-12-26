Markets extend losses; top 4 factors weighing on the market

At 11.45 am, the Sensex was trading at 25801.83, down 227.84 points, while the Nifty was trading at 7912.70, down 73.05 points. (Reuters)

Stock markets opened on a cautious note on Monday and extended their losses, tracking the SGX Nifty as well as muted trends seen in other Asian markets. The PM’s remark on increasing tax on gains from the capital market also spooked the market sentiment.

At 11.45 am, the Sensex was trading at 25801.83, down 227.84 points, while the Nifty was trading at 7912.70, down 73.05 points.

You may also like to watch this:

Here are the top 4 factors which are believed to be weighing on the market today:

PM’s hint at higher tax on income from capital market: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hinted at increasing taxes on income from stock markets, saying the contribution of tax from those who make money on the markets has been low and they need to contribute more. The PM’s remark has left a large number of stock market investors worried as long-term capital gains (LTCG) on listed securities are currently exempt from tax if securities transaction tax (STT) is levied, and only short-term capital gains (STCG) are taxed. Experts say what the PM perhaps meant was to tax long-term capital gains, and the proposal, if implemented, will adversely affect the equity market and the market may react very negatively on Monday. Although Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday tried to allay the fears of investors, saying that there is no move to impose long-term capital gains tax on share transactions, but the tax scare remains.

Muted trends in other Asian markets: Asian markets opened for the last trading week of 2016 on a flat to negative note. Japanese markets declined as the yen gained for the fourth straight session. Trading volumes remain subdued even as stock markets in the US are shut on account of the Christmas holiday. US equities closed on a flat note on the last trading day before Christmas. Meanwhile, the sale of new homes in US increased at the second fastest pace in nine years.

Technical factor: On Friday, the Nifty traded range-bound and ended the session on a flat note. During last week, the Nifty sneaked below the crucial support of 8056.85, which was the ‘Higher Bottom’ on the daily chart registered on 21st November. According to experts, the breach of the support indicates Nifty’s continuation with the corrective/consolidation phase.

Overseas institutional investors missing from the market: A lot of overseas stock markets are shut on account of the Christmas and some other holidays, which has impacted the trading volume as overseas institutional investors are largely missing from the market.