Markets extend losses on PM’s remark, muted trends in other Asian markets

Stock markets opened on a cautious note on Monday and extended their losses, tracking the SGX Nifty as well as muted trends seen in other Asian markets. The PM’s remark on increasing tax on gains from the capital market also spooked the market sentiment.

At 10.40 am, the Sensex was trading at 25834.30, down 206.40 points, while the Nifty was trading at 7916.95, down 68.80 points.

The US markets traded on a slightly higher tone on Friday, capping off an uneventful week in the market. After trading flat for most of the day, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.1%, to close at 2,264. Most sectors finished mixed-to-lower. Health was the biggest outlier, rising 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.1%, to 19,934. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3% to 5,463.

“The UK markets closed with a small rise on Friday, but gains were limited as a flurry of Justice Department settlements sent ripples through the banking sector. The FTSE 100 finished up by 0.06%, at 7,068 after swaying between small gains and losses in a holiday-shortened session,” said Angel Broking in a report.

The Sensex on Friday reclaimed the key 26,000 mark by recovering 61 points, helped by gains in pharma, auto and capital goods. Intra-day, markets shuttled between 7,942 and 8,023. For the major part of the session, both the Sensex and the Nifty moved in a tight range in tandem with emerging markets, which remained subdued on sustained foreign fund outflows.