Markets end flat; traders advised to play safe & prefer hedged positions

The Nifty settled on a flat note in a volatile session today, largely reflecting caution ahead of derivatives expiry. Continuing Tuesday’s momentum, it inched higher in the first half, thanks to favourable global cues and some support from the PM’s meeting with economists and experts. However, it reversed completely in the latter half and closed the day just 2 points up at 8034.85. The Sensex, on the other hand, ended 2.76 points down at 26210.68, after a 200-point rally.

Giving his views on the market, Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities Ltd, said, “Traders should prepare themselves for fireworks on tomorrow’s derivatives expiry. It is advisable to play safe and prefer hedged positions, considering the volatility.”