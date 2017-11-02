MarketExpress Live: Sensex trades flat around 31,600; Khadim IPO opens

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets opened flat on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged in its latest meeting. BSE Sensex started 15.57 or 0.05% higher at 33,615.84 points while NSE Nifty opened flat at 10440.5 points. US markets ended marginally higher following the Fed’s action to leave the rates unchanged. “The US central bank pointed to solid US economic growth and a strengthening labor market while downplaying the impact of recent hurricanes, a sign it is on track to lift borrowing costs again in December,” Reuters reported.

10.10 am: Khadim IPO opens; 6 key points to know about Rs 543 crore issue before you go for subscription: The IPO of the Kolkata-based footwear retailer Khadim’s India opened on Thursday for bidding. Khadim’s India has expected to raise about Rs 543.06 crore at the upper end of the price band.

10.00 am: Khadim’s India Rs 543 crore IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

The IPO (initial public offering) of the Kolkata-based footwear retailer Khadim’s India for Rs 543 crore kicks off today. Here’s what top brokerages have to say about the issue.

9.55 am: Axis Capital bullish on Tech Mahindra shares after strong Q2 earnings

Axis Capital has increased its target price on the shares of Tech Mahindra after the IT services firm reported a near 30% rise in net profit in the September quarter, as compared to the same period a year ago.

