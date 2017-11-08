MarketExpress Live: Sensex, Nifty may open marginally higher; Saudi Arabia political tension weighs

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets are likely to take cues from the global events ranging from dull Asian markets, US tax cuts, Saudi Arabian political tensions, rising oil prices on Wednesday opening. Meanwhile, Asian shares paused at decade peaks and the dollar dipped on Wednesday amid concerns Republican plans for major US tax cuts were running into headwinds even before the Senate releases its own version of the proposals. Investors were also keeping a wary eye on Saudi Arabia’s sweeping anti-graft purge and an escalation of tensions with Iran, though oil prices did ease from their highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average make out a fourth consecutive record high close on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 ended marginally lower after a disappointing profit forecast from Priceline and a drop in financials.

8.50 am: Stocks of NDTV, PNB, Tata Coffee, DCM Shriram will be in focus today; Voltas, Bharat Forge Q2 earnings ahead: Indian stock markets are likely to open marginally lower on Wednesday following the political tensions in Saudi Arabia and a dull wall street closing on Tuesday

With input from Agencies