  3. Maintain ‘neutral’ on Divi’s Labs with TP of Rs 1,100

Maintain ‘neutral’ on Divi’s Labs with TP of Rs 1,100

3QFY18 was Divi’s Labs’ first quarter post the lifting of the import alert on Unit II, and the recovery began well. The top-line came in at Rs 1,040 crore, (inline with estimates), up 8%/17% Y-o-Y/Q-o-Q.

Published: January 30, 2018 4:19 AM
Divi’s Labs, Divi’s Labs market rating, market rating of Divi’s Labs Management believes that normal service has now resumed after the regulatory setback. (Reuters)

By-HDFC Securities

3QFY18 was Divi’s Labs’ first quarter post the lifting of the import alert on Unit II, and the recovery began well. The top-line came in at Rs 1,040 crore, (inline with estimates), up 8%/17% Y-o-Y/Q-o-Q. Strong growth in the CMS (+10% y-o-y) and nutraceuticals businesses boosted the top-line. Management believes that normal service has now resumed after the regulatory setback. EBITDA came in at ~Rs 340 crore, a margin of 33% (100bps below estimates), down 650bps y-o-y but up 180bps q-o-q, impacted by a combination of lower gross margin and higher operating costs (partly non-recurring). PAT was R220 crore (down 16% y-o-y, up 9% q-o-q), which included the impact of a R16 crore forex loss (vs. gain in corresponding sequential and y-o-y quarters). Given the strong sequential recovery, the management’s expectation of a strong 2HFY18 is playing out. With the regulatory hurdles now in the past, DIVI’s focus has turned to addressing the capacity issues across its plants. A 2nd line in the nutraceuticals business has been commissioned (R100 crore), and expansion at Unit I is expected to be completed by the end of FY18E (R175 crore). We foresee 13%/24% revenue/ earnings CAGR over FY18-20E. With the stock trading at premium multiples (25x/21.7x FY19E/FY20E), we believe that it is fairly valued. Maintain NEUTRAL rating, with a revised TP of Rs 1,100 (22x Dec-19E).

Gross margins were under some pressure (down 300bps y-o-y) due to the product mix and also higher prices of certain raw materials like solvents (linked to crude prices). Apart from this, higher employee costs (certain one-off bonuses given to employees post the Unit II clearance and fresh hiring for upcoming capacity expansions) and R14 crore spent on FDA consultancy fees (non-recurring) also impacted the EBITDA margin in 3QFY18.

Get latest news and updates on Auto Expo 2018, check breaking news on Budget 2018, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top