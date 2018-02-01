Maintain ‘hold’ on Shemaroo with a fair value of Rs 561/share

Revenue from digital media continued the upward curve with 41% growth rate when compared to corresponding quarter of previous year.

By-Arihant Capital Markets

The company has shown growth in performance for the quarter with revenue increasing at 14% y-o-y and 2.1% sequentially on standalone front. On consolidated front the revenue grew by 17% y-o-y. Revenue from digital media continued the upward curve with 41% growth rate when compared to corresponding quarter of previous year. Share of new media to revenue grew to 25% vs 21% in corresponding quarter of previous year. Traditional media grew by 10.6% y-o-y for the quarter under review and sequentially the revenue de-grew by 0.7%. Share in revenue for traditional media stood at 75% vs 79.3% Y-o-Y and 74.6% sequentially. Operating margins for the company stood steady owing to the higher expenditure. EBITDA margin stood at 28% for the quarter under review against 28% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year & 25% sequentially.

Profitability for the company improved on standalone basis in comparison of both y-o-y and sequential basis. Net profit for the quarter under review came in at Rs 18 crore vs Rs 16.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year and Rs 14.7 crore on sequential basis. On consolidated front revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 133 crore, registering 16.8% y-o-y growth and net profit grew by 23.6% y-o-y to Rs 18 crore. As discussed on con call, the company has been done with investment phase and decline in total debt is expected going forward.

The management also indicated that they expect inventory at March 2018 being flattish as compared with March 2017. At CMP of R525 company trades at a P/E multiple of 16.4(x) its FY 19 estimates. We have valued the stock at its FY 19E forward P/E of 17.5(x) and arrived at a fair value of `561 per share. We have ‘hold’ rating on the company.

The company has also signed a content deal with Vuclip and Spuul. Tata Sky ‘Marathi Cinema’ service launched on 14th December 2017. 3. Some brands have pulled their advertising out from YouTube due to brand concerns. Overall monetisation of content on You Tube has been impacted. If this continues growth in New Media will be hampered as YouTube contributes around 30% to new media business.