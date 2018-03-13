Maharashtra begins online farmer registrations to buy chana at MSP

The Maharashtra government has started online registration of farmers for the purchase of chana at the minimum support price (MSP).

The Maharashtra government has started online registration of farmers for the purchase of chana at the minimum support price (MSP). Chana prices have been sluggish and hovering between Rs 3,300 per quintal and Rs 3,500 per quintal in the market, while the MSP has been fixed at Rs 4,250 per quintal with a bonus of Rs 150 per quintal taking the total price to Rs 4,400 per quintal. The government has set up around 185 procurement centres in the state. The Centre has decided to procure some 3 lakh tonne chana under the Price Stabilistation Scheme ( PSS) from the state and begun the online registration process for farmers from last week onwards. Chana procurement is expected to continue till May 29. The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Latur however said that the process has not begun yet in latur, a key pulse producing region. According to Lalitbhai Shah, chairman, Latur APMC, no official notification has come yet for bookings from farmers.