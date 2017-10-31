Macquarie, Deutsche Bank cheer for HDFC on strong Q2 earnings

Deutsche Bank has maintained a buy call on the shares of HDFC with a target price of Rs 1,950. (Image: Reuters)

Macquarie and Deutsche Bank are bullish on the shares of HDFC, after the company reported a standalone profit growth of 15 percent at Rs 2,101.12 crore for the quarter ended September 2017, compared with Rs 1,826.50 crore in same quarter last fiscal. Deutsche Bank has maintained a buy call on the shares with a target price of Rs 1,950. HDFC shares were trading at Rs 1,718, up by more than 0.7% since the previous close. “The company reported a steady performance in highly competitive environment,” Deutsche bank noted in its report.

The target price implies an upside of more than 11% from the current market prices. According to the global bank, capital situation in HDFC remains comfortable, as the bank has healthy spreads. Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO of the housing finance company told yesterday that overall spreads for the quarter were unchanged at 2.29 percent QoQ while spread on individual loans came in at 1.92 percent against 1.9 percent and spread on non-individual loans at 3.07 percent against 3.18 percent on quarter-on-quarter basis. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter remained flat at Rs 95 crore on year-on-year basis, but increased sequentially from Rs 85 crore. Net interest margin during the quarter stood at 3.9 percent in the quarter ended September 2017.

Meanwhile, Macquarie too maintained an outperform rating on the shares, revising the target price upwards to Rs 1,890. According to Macquarie, listing of HDFC Life will be the next catalyst for movement in share prices. Further, Macquarie said that the bank will see a favourable base for AUM in the second half of the year. HDFC shares have returned more than 34% in the year so far, as compared to BSE Sensex returns of 25% in the same period.