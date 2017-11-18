Looking to Buy Britannia Industries stock? First, see what Edelweiss is saying

Britannia Industries’ Q2FY18 revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth of 6.6%, 11.4% and 11.6% y-o-y, respectively, came in line with estimates. (Representative photo: Reuters)

Britannia Industries’ Q2FY18 revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth of 6.6%, 11.4% and 11.6% y-o-y, respectively, came in line with estimates. Overall volumes grew 6% y-o-y, in line with forecast, riding investments in brands, widening of distribution network via direct reach and penetration in rural areas & weak states. With raw material prices remaining stable, gross margin expanded 67 bps y-o-y. This, coupled with cost rationalisation and efficiency improvement measures, led to EBITDA margin jumping 64 bps y-o-y. We envisage entry in new categories & geographies, improving premiumisation drive and pick up in demand to benefit Britannia. Maintain ‘Buy’. Consolidated and standalone sales grew 6.6% and 7.3% y-o-y, respectively aided by 6% y-o-y domestic volume growth. International business grew despite deteriorating geopolitical situation & currency fluctuations in MENA; (ii) consolidated and standalone EBITDA margin expanded 64bps and 28bps y-o-y, respectively, on stable raw material prices and sustenance of cost efficiency measures; (iii) Britannia is planning Rs 10 billion capex for an integrated food park at Ranjangaon (Maharashtra) for biscuits, cake, rusk & croissants.

Rural market continued to grow in double digit. Management expects rural areas to clock double digit volume growth. Breads and dairy businesses posted double digit growth with improved profitability. Strong product pipeline, entry in new categories and deepening penetration are likely to help Britannia outperform industry. Its strategy to enhance direct distribution coupled with rural push is likely to drive growth and sustain market share gains. Hence, we revise our target FY19 PE multiple to 45x. Maintain ‘Buy/SO’ with revised TP to Rs 4,887. The stock is trading at 43.7x FY19E EPS. The company, we believe, will continue to grow ahead of the market in FY18 following deepening distribution, especially in rural areas, driving growth in weak states (Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, UP and Rajasthan growth has improved and market share has seen an uptrend) and increasing traction within modern trade segments. The company is also filling portfolio gaps and has entered the premium cookie segment and will be focusing on the cream segment.