LIC Housing Finance stock rating: Jefferies says Hold as challenges persist on NIM front

We believe LICHF’s NIMs have bottomed out, but meaningful improvement on them appears unlikely in the near term. While LICHF would be a beneficiary of government’s thrust on affordable housing, it could face higher competition from banks given its focus on the salaried segment. We trim our estimates and forecast EPS CAGR of 14.7% over FY17-20E. At 2x FY19 BV, valuations appear reasonable. Maintain Hold; revised PT of Rs 613.

NIMs bottoming out, but meaningful uptick unlikely near term: LICHF’s NIMs have been under pressure due to repricing of its back book. However, we believe that they are nearing a bottom as (i) part of its loan book has already been reset; (ii) further repricing of back book may be cushioned by 26bps interest cost savings accruing from refinancing of NCDs maturing by March 19. We do not expect meaningful improvement in spreads as competition would keep yields under pressure. We trim our NIM est. to 2.47% (-12bps) in FY18 and 2.52% (-15bps) in FY19E.

Loans to grow at 15% CAGR over FY17-20e: Core home loan disbursal grew 13% y-o-y in 2Q and has been steady in recent months. LICHF is also seeing some traction in affordable housing segment. 7% of new loans in 2Q (by numbers) were in PMAY credit linked subsidy segment. With an average ticket size of `1.9 mn, LICHF should gain from government’s affordable housing push, but given its focus on the salaried segment, it should see higher competition from banks.

Rising bond yields could impact incremental spreads: With NCD accounting for 78% of liabilities, the potential rise in bond yields could weigh on incremental spreads. Historically, LICHF stock price has been inversely correlated to bond yields.

Valuation/risks: We trim FY18-19 EPS by 6-7% factoring lower NIM. LICHF is trading at 2x FY19E BV (avg of 1.9x FY1 BV ex post). Our revised PT of Rs 613 (Rs 690 earlier) based on RI model implies 2.2x FY19E BV. Key risks: slower loan growth, higher pressure on spreads and higher asset quality issues.