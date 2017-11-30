Key Indian equity market indices open lower

Indian equity market indices opens lower (Source: PTI)

Taking a cue from global markets and cautious approach ahead of futures and options (F&O) expiry as well as the second quarter GDP data announcement, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened lower. The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 33,602.76 points on Wednesday, opened lower at 33,542.50 points. Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 33,501.64 points, down by 101.12 points, or 0.30 per cent. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,361.30 points, was quoting at 10,332.70 points, down by 28.60 points or 0.28 per cent. The benchmark indices, which traded in the green during most part of the day, had closed marginally in the red on Wednesday as investors booked profits in banking and metal stocks. However, losses were trimmed by healthy buying in consumer durables, capital goods and healthcare stocks.

The Sensex was down by 15.83 points or 0.05 per cent at the Wednesday’s closing. In the day’s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 33,728.81 points and a low of 33,553.12 points. The Nifty too, was down by 8.95 points or 0.09 per cent. On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a negative trend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading in red, down by 0.13 per cent, Hang Seng down by 1.31 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi was down by 0.64 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite index was quoting in red, down by 0.27 per cent.

Nasdaq closed in red, down by 1.29 per cent while FTSE 100 was also down by 0.91 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.