Kalpataru Power jumps over 5 percent on new order win

Stock of Kalpataru Power Transmission surged more than 5 per cent today after the company said it has bagged new orders worth of Rs 875 crore in domestic and international space.

Stock of Kalpataru Power Transmission surged more than 5 per cent today after the company said it has bagged new orders worth of Rs 875 crore in domestic and international space. The scrip today opened on a bullish note at Rs 449 and touched a high of Rs 461.35, up 5.06 per cent over its previous closing price on the BSE. A similar movement was seen on the NSE as well where the stock opened at Rs 450 and hit a high of Rs 463.70, up 5.32 per cent. In a BSE filing today, KPTL said it has secured two orders worth of Rs 278 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in India. It also won three orders worth of Rs 597 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast and Bangladesh. The company has received orders of Rs 5,900 crore till date in the current financial year. KPTL is an engineering firm in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business with a strong international presence.