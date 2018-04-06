Jubilant Food shares hit record high; 6 other blue-chip stocks that surged to all-time peaks today

The stock of Jubilant Foodworks jumped as much as 4.22% to an all-time high of Rs 2,434 on NSE on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of Dominos pizza’s holding company Jubilant Foodworks surged more than 4% to hit a record high in the mid-morning trades on Friday even as the fast food company got a notice from the GST anti-profiteering body earlier this week. There were about 6 other blue-chip stocks which advanced to their respective all-time peaks in the dealings today. While, on the other hand, Indian equity markets were little changed on Friday on the back of negative global cues after the United States President Donald Trump instructed the administration to consider additional tariffs on the imports of Chinese products.

The stock of Jubilant Foodworks jumped as much as 4.22% to an all-time high of Rs 2,434 on NSE on Friday. The stock of Jubilant Foodworks opened flat at Rs 2,335 in the morning deals and subsequently struck a day’s low of Rs 2,322.55, down by 0.55%. Other 6 blue-chip share which also soared to all-time highs include Shriram Transport Finance Company, Britannia, Pidilite Industries, Avenue Supermarts, MRF, Interglobe Aviation.

The stock of Shriram Transport Finance Company gained 3.25% to a lifetime high of Rs 1,588.15; Britannia surged 2.18% to a record high of Rs 5,178.55; Pidilite Industries zoomed 1.62% to a record high of Rs 982.05; Avenue Supermarts added 1.6% to a record peak of Rs 1,423.7; MRF spiked 0.29% to an all-time top of Rs 77,233.45 and Interglobe Aviation rose 1.5% to a lifetime peak of Rs 1,470.6 on NSE.

According to a PTI report, the Directorate General of Safeguards had slapped a notice on Jubilant Foodworks for allegedly not extending the benefits of GST tax rate cut to the consumers at its Dominos Pizza outlets. Following the pessimism, shares of Jubilant Foodworks dipped more than 1% intraday on Tuesday this week. “There were complaints from two consumers to the standing committee regarding over-charging by Dominos Pizza even after the GST rate was cut to 5% from 18%,” PTI reported citing an unidentified source.