Jewellery stocks outshine Sensex, Nifty; these 5 stocks surged up to 80% in 6 months

Indian equity markets are on a continuous upswing since January 2017 except the recent correction of last week when Sensex lost more than 1,000 points in 5 trading sessions. However, there are some stocks and sectors which have beaten the stellar 20% rally of the benchmark indices in last six months. Here we take a look at five jewellery stocks which have risen up to 80% in last six months.

Thangamayil Jewellery

Shares of the Tamil Nadu based jewellery maker have risen as much as 76% to Rs 325.6 since mid-February this year. Thangamayil Jewellery Limited position themselves as a chain of retail jewellery stores across several districts in Tamil Nadu, a state that is said to have the largest share at 40% of India’s total gold consumption according to World Gold Council. The company primarily deals with four product lines, namely gold, silver, diamonds and platinum. The stock of Thangamayil Jewellery today jumped 4.05% to Rs 338.8 on BSE. Earlier last month, the company reported a sharp spike of 114.25% in the net profit to Rs 9.62 crore for the April-June quarter 2017 versus Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2016.

PC Jeweller

Shares of this jewellery company have advanced 55% to Rs 329.35 since mid-February 2017. PC Jeweller first started its first showroom in 2005 in New Delhi and today have a 79 showrooms across 62 cities and 18 states. The stock of the jewellery firm is trading little lower today, down 0.27% at Rs 328.45. PC Jeweller has announced a bonus that share issue in the ratio of 1:1 which was immediately effective from 6 July 2017. The jewellery maker has reported a 27.42% jump in the first quarter net profit to Rs 135.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2017 versus Rs 106.59 crore during the same quarter previous fiscal.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

Shares of one of the oldest jewellery maker in India have risen 46% to Rs 99.7 since February this year. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri started its operations in 1864, in a tin shed at Zaveri Bazar in Mumbai with the vision of Late Shri Bhimji Zaveri to facilitate India the jewellery it deserved, that of uncompromising quality and craftsmanship. The company was further led by his son, Late Shri Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, who worked on expanding the business by opening new showrooms. But the major turn around came in when his grandson Late Shri Gopaldas Zaveri offered a full value gold buy-back scheme to customers. The stock is trading little higher today, up 0.3% to Rs 100. The jewellery maker has recently posted a sharp rise of 159.11% in the April-June net profit to Rs 5.83 crore versus Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2016.

Rajesh Exports

Shares of Bangalore based gold manufacturing company have risen 43% to Rs 709.35 in just last six months of trading. Rajesh Exports Ltd is the largest processor of gold in the world and accounts for 35% of the gold produced globally. The stock of the jewellery firm rose as much as 3.17% to the day’s high of Rs 731.85. The company has recently posted a little rise of 0.64% in the net profit to Rs 112.18 crore in the April-June quarter as against Rs 111.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2016.

Vaibhav Global

Shares of Jaipur based jewellery maker have gained 22% to Rs 508.05 in the last six month of trading. Vaibhav Global Ltd was founded in 1980 and incorporated as Vaibhav Gems Ltd in 1989, functions as a fully integrated electronic retailer of jewellery and lifestyle products. The stock of jewellery firm today rose 1.75% to Rs 516.95.