Jefferies retains ‘Underperform’ on Tata, SAIL, JSW shares

DG anti-dumping has recommended final antidumping duties on HRC, plates and CR. Tenure has not yet been announced. The proposed final duties imply -3% to 3% change over the provisional duties. Slight increase in AD on HRC partly offsets impact of stronger rupee, but AD based import parity still implies a potential 9% downside to domestic steel prices. We expect domestic steel prices and margins to correct post Q4. Retain Underperform on Tata, SAIL and JSW.

Directorate General Anti-dumping (DGAD) has recommended Non Injurious Price (NIP) of $489/tonne for HRC, $561/ tonne for plates and $ 576/tonne for CR. This compares to provisional NIP of $474/tonne for HRC, $557/tonne for plates and $594/tonne for CR established in August. Increase in NIP on HRC by 3% would partly cushion the impact of rupee appreciation, but AD duty based import parity price would still imply a potential 9-10% downside to domestic HRC prices.

AD based import parity would be `32,785/tonne at Fx 65 rupee/dollar (`34,252/tonne at Fx=68 rupee/$) vs. spot domestic HRC (ex mill) at `36,000-37,000/tonne.Chinese FOB prices are now at $455/tonne. Chinese steel prices have corrected led by falling input costs, sustained high mill output and de-stocking.

Apparent demand growth was muted at 2.2% y-o-y in March (FY17 3%) as per preliminary JPC data. Imports rose 63%MoM to 0.8 million tonne, but exports surged to 1.6 million tonne (0.76 MT in February) in March. Recent price hike of `1,500-2,000/tonne is yet to be absorbed. We believe the prices are unlikely to stick as domestic demand is still sluggish and domestic prices will be at 8-9% premium to imports post the price hike.

There are reports of import bookings from China after almost 6 months. Strong exports in March have helped clear excess supply, but realisation on exports are 10% lower vs. domestic prices. Long product prices have been strong, but long product prices are seasonally strong between March to May and peaks in May. We believe the fall in regional steel prices should drag domestic steel prices lower despite the existing antidumping duties. We think margins at domestic steel mills could decline after Q4. Our covered steel stocks are trading at 7.2x-18x FY18E EBITDA.

We believe current valuations are already factoring in higher margins and ignoring downside risks to domestic steel prices and margins.