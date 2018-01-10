Jeff Bezos richer than Bill Gates: 24 year old Amazon’s founder outshines 43 year old Microsoft boss

Jeff Bezos tops the rich list: thanks to the soaring share prices of Amazon.com Inc. (Image: Reuters)

Jeff Bezos, the founder Chairman and CEO of Amazon.com is the richest person on the earth ever in history. Jeff Bezos has surpassed the historical record of Bill Gates, the multi-billionaire, business magnate, investor and co-founder of Microsoft. According to Bloomberg’s billionaire index, Jeff Bezos commands a total net worth of $106 billion, as on Tuesday while Bill Gates has a total net worth of $93.3 billion. Interestingly, now Jeff Bezos, the creator and conceptualizer of 24-year-old Amazon.com Inc. is richer than Bill Gates, the philanthropist and co-founder of 43-year-old Microsoft Corporation.

Earlier last year somewhere between July-September Jeff Bezos briefly surpassed Bill gates net worth and finally excelled and became the richest person on 27 October 2017, led by a sharp surge in share prices of Amazon.

Now, Jeff Bezos tops the rich list: thanks to the soaring share prices of Amazon.com Inc. In the last five days of trade, the stock of Amazon.com surged more than 5% to $1,252.7 from a price level of $1,189.99 on the tech-heavy index Nasdaq. Over the course of last one year, shares of Amazon.com have risen about 57% from a level of $795, a year earlier. Amazon.com has a market capitalisation of about $604 billion, as per the Tuesday’s closing price.

Reportedly, it is believed that Bill Gates total net worth was above $100 billion around 1999-2000, the time when stock prices of software companies shoot up like anything due to the internet bubble. With a total net worth of $93.3 billion Bill Gates features on the second spot in the Bloomberg’s billionaire index. However, Bill Gates would have been much richer by now if he didn’t donate sizeable portions of his wealth to charitable and philanthropic causes.

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, more than four years before your everyday partner, guide, initiator of work — Google came into existence in the year 1998. It might come as a surprise to you that Jeff Bezos’ first assignment was at a McDonald’s outlet as a fry cook, and to make burgers way back in the 1980s. Now, through Amazon.com, he has built a huge empire in the online world and taken it to the next level.