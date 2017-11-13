Jack Ma of Alibaba shares success mantra for brick-and-mortar retailers

Jack Ma of Alibaba calls for greater collaboration between online and offline retail. (Image: Reuters)

Amid the raging price war between online and offline retailers worldwide, which has led to even reputed names such as the iconic Toys ‘R’ Us to pull down shutters, Jack Ma of Alibaba says that offline retailers will collapse if they don’t upgrade and innovate. Speaking to CGTN (China Global Television Network), Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group said, “Business of traditional retailers will collapse if they operate without technologies and data.” On Saturday, Alibaba had garnered sales to the tune of $25.3 billion in sales on Singles Day, China’s biggest online shopping day, with a staggering $7 billion in sales made in the first 30 minutes. Chinese Singles’ Day or Guanggun Jie is a Chinese holiday, like a Valentine’s Day for single people, where people are encouraged to treat themselves.

Jack Ma says that online e-commerce will continue to grow, and online retailers should not hurt the offline retailers. “Pure online e-commerce will still keep its high speed online growth, but we should ask two questions. One is, what is to be done after five years? The other, what is to be done if one grows bigger? Your peers, the offline business collapse or fail to do well, this is not what an online player should do,” Jack Ma told the channel.

The veteran industrialist who ranks third in the Hurun China Rich list, with a eye-popping net worth of 30 $billion, also explained the concept of ‘new retailing’. “We thought about new retailing in the year before last. Alibaba alone makes up 10% of the entire retail sales in China. This plus other e-retailers make up another 20-30%. What about the remaining 80-85%, how can we help them? This is also what Wanda’s Wang Jianlin said a few days ago. Online and offline retailing must be 50-50. But, I think online retailing will definitely surpass 50%. It makes little sense to wipe out online retailing. Online and offline retailers should work together, for common development, to help offline retailers to become new retailers. New retail will include new technologies, innovation and reform. Business of traditional retailers will not work if they operate without technologies and data,” Jack Ma said in the same interview.

Many experts back home point out the online revolution has decimated the retail segment. Vetri Subramaniam of UTI AMC said in September that the continued preference for online channel as opposed to retail in the United States has caused a dip in market capitalization for the retail segment which was built over the last 60-70 years. Asked whether India may see a similar kind of disruption as in the United States, Vetri Subramaniam told ET Now, “When you look at the Indian context, keep in mind that the total value of the organised retail segment is still a fraction of the total value of retailing which happens in the country and therefore, there is scope. One could arguably make the case that the share of organised retail in this economy will continue to grow and the share of e-commerce will continue to grow as well.”