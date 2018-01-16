ITC gets buy rating by HDFC securities

Revenue/Ebitda/APAT CAGR of 9/10/10% estimated over FY17-20; risk-reward favours stock at current price.

With fiscal stress on the rise, many investors are worried of the likelihood of government increasing taxes on cigarettes in the upcoming Union Budget. We think this fear is exaggerated.

Cigarette taxes contribute only ~2% of total tax collection: The cigarette industry contributed ~Rs 284 bn to the exchequer in FY17 (ITC contribution ~75%). The total tax collection (direct and indirect) for India was at Rs 17,032 bn in FY17 out of which Rs 8,562 bn was from indirect taxes. Therefore, cigarette industry contributed ~3% to the indirect taxes and ~2% to the total taxes, not very significant. In addition, the dependence on tax revenues from cigarettes has declined over the years to 1.7% in FY17 .

Historically, higher fiscal deficit does not imply increase in cigarette taxes: India’s fiscal deficit was very high at 6%, 6.5%, 4.8% and 5.9% between FY09-12, respectively. However, the government had increased the taxes on cigarettes only once during those four years. Even if the government prepares a populist budget for FY19, we believe India’s fiscal deficit currently is healthy and not alarming as compared to the historical highs.

Our view: We anticipate neutral to mild increase in taxes during the upcoming budget since government has taken two hikes (FY18 Budget and GST hike) recently. Therefore imposing a third significant (high single digit) hike within a period of 12 months seems unlikely. Moreover, the government had stated that GST would be neutral for cigarettes; instead government increased the cess on cigarettes in July’17 resulting in cumulative ~20% (FY18 Budget and GST hike) hike in taxes for FY18.

We see risk reward favouring ITC at current price: At CMP, the implied EPS CAGR (FY17-FY20e) at 30x FY20 P/E (ex-ITC Sector P/E is at 37x FY20) is ~1% and reflecting higher discounting factored in the stock. ITC’s last 5 year EPS CAGR (despite punitive taxes) is 10%. Even during the most challenging quarter, i.e. Q2FY18, ITC posted 5.6% growth in APAT. Hence, we believe the stock has immense potential to perform well in the coming years. We expect Revenue/Ebitda/APAT CAGR of 9/10/ 10% respectively over FY17-20E. We have a Buy rating with a TP of Rs 358, based on 32x Dec-19EPS.

—HDFC Securities