IT sector in India still under pressure; Infosys, HCL Tech top picks: CLSA

Global research firm CLSA says that the IT sector in India continues to remain under pressure as the overall demand trajectory hasn’t improved in the space. CLSA believes that firms in the sector continue seeing challenges in retail & telecom while demand in insurance is returning. Further, the firm notes that some signs of BFS demand is coming back, but this can only be confirmed in CY19. Notably, the BSE IT index has returned just 5% since January. In comparison, the BSE Sensex is up by more than 26% in the year so far. CLSA has picked Infosys and HCL Tech as its top buys on attractive valuations & likely improved growth outlook. Further, CLSA said that the overall demand trajectory has bottomed out.

CLSA joined the bandwagon of global research firms cheering India’s structural reforms, and says that the benefits of GST are moderately visible through early signs. In its latest India strategy note, the global firm noted, “After the implementation of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1, companies highlighted the shift from the unorganised space to the organised space within their industry.” The research house said that investors like government’s pro-growth stance in public sector banks’ recapitalisation plan of Rs 2.11 lakh crore and are positive on mild fiscal relaxation through tax cuts. “Investors are turning positive in India, as they believe that the worst is over in terms of poor corporate earnings,” CLSA said.

Even though the benefits from GST are visible, CLSA says that improvements in capital expenditure activity are not expected just as yet. In the report CLSA also shared its top picks as ICICI Bank, SBI, M&M, ITC, Lupin, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Jubilant Foodworks.

On the back of reforms such as Saubhagya, the firm is also keenly watching developments in the housing sector. In a recent interview to ET Now, Mahesh Nandurkar, India India Strategist, CLSA said, “One of the themes that we have been very positive on for some time now is the housing construction segment. What we sort of say is that over the last five years, the housing market has not really done anything. Both in volume terms and in value terms, the market has stayed flat and we feel that the housing sector is now at the tipping point and the improvement should be likely going forward because of two factors — the primary factor is the housing affordability measured as mortgaged payments to household income has gone down to an all-time low.”