IPO-listed firms perform well on BSE 500 in 2016

Stock price return for the BSE 500 index for the calendar year 2016 was recorded at 1.39%, while for 2015, it was -0.81%, reports fe Bureau in Mumbai. In 2016, stock prices of IPO-listed companies performed well on the BSE 500 index. On the other hand, the stocks of established companies failed to generate expected returns to their shareholders.

Companies such as Infibeam Incorporation, Advanced Enzyme Technologies and Mahanagar Gas who made debut this year have performed well. Infibeam Incorporation has recorded price return of 173.78% while Advanced Enzyme Technologies and Mahanagar Gas have recorded price return of 115.88% and 82.10%, respectively. Among best BSE 500 performers, enterprises include Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Vedanta, Swan Fertilizers, Mannapuram Finance, Hindalco, Sharda Crop Chemical and GHCL.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers recorded price return of 158.01 %, Vedanta recorded price return of 139.87 %, Swan Fertilizers recorded price return of 133.36 %, Mannapuram Finance recorded price return of 104.75% and Hindalco recorded price return of 90.44%. Sharda Crop Chemical and GHCL’s price return has been 84.33% and 82.16%, respectively.

Stock prices of leading corporations of Reliance Communications, Idea Cellular, Just Dial, Jet Airways and Wockhardt were among the worst performers in the BSE 500 index. In addition, other worst performers include Marksans Pharma, Ramco Systems, Sequent Scientific, Intellect Design Arena and Yamini Investments. The price return of all the worst performers in the BSE 500 index was more than -50%.

Marksans Pharma, Ramco Systems, Sequent Scientific, Intellect Design Arena and Yamini Investments have recorded price return of -60.96%, -57.37 %, -55.76 %, -51.32% and -50.82%, respectively.