IPCA Labs gets Reduce rating with Rs 440 target price form Edelweiss; see what investors should do

Ipca Laboratories’ (Ipca) Q2FY18 revenue/EBITDA/PAT was (2%)/16%/76% y-o-y. Recently, Ipca re·qualified for the Global Fund tender, which it had lost in April 16. Earlier, Ipca was a dominant player with 23% share. However, with strong competition from Strides Shasun and Ajanta Pharma, regaining share may not be easy. In past 2 years, the Africa malaria market has also been reduced to half. Though Ipca expects to complete remediation and invite US FDA for re·inspection of its 3 plants by Dec ‘17, clearance status and timelines are uncertain. We cutFY18E EPS by 11%, but increase FY19E EPS by 33%, factoring in the rebound in anti·malaria business. Current valuation captures upsides, but not the potential risks from GBP depreciation and regulatory hurdles. Maintain ‘reduce’ with a revised TP of Rs 440. Revenue, at INR8.64bn, fell 2% y-o-y. India (50% of sales): Grew 13% y-o-y (adjusting for GST). Anti·malarial business (10% of India sales) plummeted 50% on weak monsoons. Adjusted for anti·malaria, revenue moved up 24%.

Export formulations (28% of sales): Declined 11% y-o-y due to: (1) Issues with a distributor and currency matters in UK; (2) Delays in shipments in anti-malaria business, though expected to rebound in Q3FY18; and (3) Withdrawal of exemptions to the USFDA import alert. EBITDA margin, at 17.2%, improved ~280bps on higher contribution from non·malaria domestic sales.

Anti·malaria business has potential to generate Rs 4-5bn (Rs 1.3bn in FY17) in 2-3 years: (1) 3·year Global Fund anti-malaria tender to contribute in FY19; (2) Working on 2 new forms — injectable and dispersible tablets, for which Ipca expects WHO prequalification by end FY18. The company expects to grow top line by 13% y-o-y and EBITDA margin to expand to 18% by FY19. Multiple challenges continue to lurk for Ipca with 3 units under import alerts and as US recovery hinges entirely on further action by USFDA, the nature and timeline of which are unpredictable. Moreover, given the highly competitive US generics market, regaining market share will be tough post resolution of import alert.