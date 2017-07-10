Investors’ wealth hit $2 trillion mark as stocks rally

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,29,24,327 crore ( trillion) during the late morning trade. (Image: Reuters)

Stock market investors’ wealth today touched the $2 trillion mark, helped by a rally in the BSE benchmark Sensex, which soared to an all-time high of 31,639.53. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,29,24,327 crore ($2 trillion) during the late morning trade. The benchmark Sensex soared 249.51 points to hit an all- time high of 31,639.53. The 30-share index has, so far, this year gained 4,994.42 points or 18.75 per cent. From the 30-Sensex pack, 27 stocks were trading in the green led by TCS, Lupin, Tata Motors and ONGC. The total market valuation of all listed firms on BSE had first hit Rs 100 trillion level on November 28, 2014.

RIL is the most valued Indian company with a market valuation of Rs 4,86,125.34 crore followed by TCS (Rs 4,63,630.88 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,29,812.78 crore), ITC (Rs 4,03,148.08 crore) and HDFC (Rs 2,59,769.09 crore). Meanwhile, rival National Stock Exchange (NSE) today faced technical glitches in the morning that led to trade disruptions.