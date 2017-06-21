On World Yoga day, these stocks are stretching their limits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day. (Image: IANS)

As the people across the globe celebrate World Yoga Day, it seems some stocks on the Indian Stock Exchanges do not want to be left behind and have joined the celebrations. In absence of clear cues from their Asian peers or from the US markets, Indian benchmark indices opened flat today but some stocks seemed to made up their minds quite early in the day and shot up.

Shares of Castex Technologies, Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals, JMT Auto, Gujarat NRE Coke, Sundaram Brake Lining and Bhushan Steel rose by as much as upto 20%.

Castex Technologies

Castex Technologies Limited is one of the flagship companies of Amtek group and a leading provider of iron cast automotive components in India. The company manufactures automotive components and assemblies primarily in India.

Today the shares of Castex Technologies were up 19.94% at Rs 8.00 on the BSE and up 19.70% at Rs 7.90 on the NSE.

Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals

Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals manufactures Caustic Soda Flakes, Caustic Soda Lye, Hydrochloric Acid, Hydrogen Gas, Liquid Chlorine and Sodium Hypochlorite.

Today the shares of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals were up 19.85% at Rs 24.15 on the BSE. the stock is not listed on NSE.

JMT Auto

JMT Auto Limited is one of the largest Auto component manufacturers in the Eastern region and has significant expertise in the auto sector with proven capabilities in Heat treatment & gear manufacturing besides a variety of components for Oil and Gas industry. The company uses latest CNC Technology and has eight state-of-the-art facilities in India with fully automated machining lines, design & engineering capability.

Today the shares of JMT Auto were up 19.64% at Rs 8.65 on the BSE and up 18.62% at Rs 8.60 on the NSE.

Gujarat NRE Coke

Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd is the flagship company of Gujarat NRE group is one of the largest independent producers of met coke in India. The company has two metallurgical coke plants in Khambhalia and Bhachau in Gujarat and the third plant in Dharwad in Karnataka. The company has 87.5 MW wind power energy and also has a mini steel mill in Gujarat to recycle steel scraps using green wind energy to manufacture TMT Bars.

The company has both normal stocks (GUJNRECOKE) and Differential Voting Rights stocks (GUJNREDVR) listed on the exchanges.

Today the shares of GUJNREDVR were up 19.53% at Rs 1.53 on the BSE and up 19.23% at Rs 1.55 on the NSE, while those of GUJNRECOKE were up 19.58% at Rs 1.71 on the BSE and up 17.86% at Rs 1.65 on the NSE.

Sundaram Brake Lining

Sundaram Brake Lining manufactures automotive, non-automotive, railways and industrial friction materials. The company’s products are extensively used in commercial vehicles, passenger cars, tractors (agricultural), railways and two wheelers.

Today the shares of Sundaram Brake Lining were up 12.77% at Rs 517.00 on the BSE and up 14.46% at Rs 517.60 on the NSE.

Bhushan Steel

Bhushan Steel is one of the prominent players in the Indian Steel industry. The company is currently laden with debt and reportedly features on the list of 12 NPA accounts earmarked by RBI for Insolvency action.

Today the shares of Bhushan Steel were up 10.91% at Rs 71.15 on the BSE and up 10.83% at Rs 71.10 on the NSE.