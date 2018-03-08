This Women’s Day, Morningstar lists some successful women fund managers, but there’s bad news too

Women have generally been outnumbered in all major professional industries across the world for a long time, and fund-management business is no exception to this unfortunate scenario. A very small number of women is involved in the fund management operations throughout the country. Although the number has marginally grown over the years, it’s still a long way to go before this skewed ratio gets corrected. In year 2017, out of a total of 291 fund managers who handled open-ended mutual fund products, only 24 were women, mutual fund Morningstar report said. In 2016, the number was just 18 out of 269 fund managers in India. The total assets managed by the women fund managers surged by 32 percent to Rs 3,065 in the year 2017, the same report said. The total assets under management by women for open ended funds stand at a mere 15 percent. The representation of females in the sector remains a merely 8 percent, the report added. The numbers mentioned in the report remain far below when compared to many other Asian nations in this sector. Therefore, there is an ample scope for India’s fund management sector to improve on the representation of the females.

Despite such a meagre representation, female fund managers have managed to perform extremely well and generated good returns inside the peer groups. Sixty one percent of the assets under management (AUM) outperformed the peer group average over one year basis, 81 percent over 3 year basis and 86 percent over 5 year basis.

Here are names of a few leading female fund managers in India compiled by Morningstar:

Fixed Income

Lakshmi Iyer – Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd;

Bekxy Kuriakose – PNB Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd;

Sunaina Da Cunha – Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co. Ltd;

Anju Chhajer– Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management

Equity

Roshi Jain – Franklin Templeton Asst Mgmt (IND) Pvt Ltd;

Sohini Andani – SBI Funds Management Private Limited;

Swati Kulkarni – UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

Morningstar’s study included both primary and secondary fund managers and those who headed the equity and/or fixed income function within the fund house.