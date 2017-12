These include easing the minimum 25% public shareholding and procedures to de-list a stressed firm if it is part of the resolution plan. (Reuters)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board will consider proposals to ease compliance norms for insolvent firms — especially with regard to trading, listing and de-listing, and declaring results — at its meeting on Thursday, sources said. These include easing the minimum 25% public shareholding and procedures to de-list a stressed firm if it is part of the resolution plan.