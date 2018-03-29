Initiate coverage for Dilip Buildcon with TP of Rs 1,089

Without undermining the importance of owning a large amount of equipment, no-outsourcing and centralised procurement, Dilip Buildcon’s focus on pre-bid due diligence and its approach to solving issues, we believe, are what makes it stand out. (Website)

Without undermining the importance of owning a large amount of equipment, no-outsourcing and centralised procurement, Dilip Buildcon’s focus on pre-bid due diligence and its approach to solving issues, we believe, are what makes it stand out. Questions have been raised on the scalability for this largely road-based operator, but a healthy order backlog (to take care of near-term growth), an inspiring bid-pipeline (for the medium term) and planned gradual diversification (for the long term) could mean that respectable growth continues even on this base. The strong emphasis on pre-bidding due-diligence helps minimise risks and challenges to the extent possible and ensures that projects are not delayed. Management does not solely rely on government agencies/authorities/clients to address issues.

Rather, it participates and assists the authority concerned in resolving such issues. Our assurance derives from the fact that the company seems well placed in FY18 to achieve it’s best-ever single-year inflows, even with a lower success ratio (27%) than in FY17 (34%) and FY16 (36%). The healthiest of order accretions with a lower success ratio portends expanded opportunities. Estimated pre-tax receipts of Rs 930 crore (net of pending investments of Rs 470 crore on 31st Dec’17) from the deal to monetise a bouquet of 24 assets is likely to help contain any significant increase in leverage. We initiate coverage with a TP of Rs 1,089, arrived at using 16x FY20e construction EPC and investments in the asset-ownership business at 1x book-value. The sum-of-parts-based TP implies an exit PBV of 3.6x FY20e, against 3.2x now. Risk. Any slower-than-expected pace of execution.

The company has an in-house team of 50 to perform due-diligence on projects it intends to bid for. Besides, it has access to a team of another 200-odd (through consultant) to assist the in-house team in decision-making. The same team also assists in design /value engineering once a project is secured. The strong emphasis on pre-bidding due-diligence helps minimise risks and challenges to the extent possible and ensures that projects are not delayed. Management does not solely rely on government agencies/authorities/clients to address issues with projects.

By: Anandrathi