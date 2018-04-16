Infosys share price today: Stock recovers partly after diving 6%; firm loses over Rs 10,000 crore in mcap

Infosys share price today: Shares of Infosys crashed 6% to a day’s low of Rs 1,099 on BSE on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

Infosys share price today: Infosys share price witnessed a massive plunge in the intraday deals on Monday after the second-largest IT company Infosys Ltd reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended 31 March 2018. Infosys share price on BSE plummetted as much as 6% emerging as the biggest laggards among the 31 scrips of the BSE Sensex index on Monday. Infosys share price on NSE went on to decline equally in relative terms as compared to BSE but managed to maintain above the psychological level of Rs 1,100.

Shares of Infosys crashed 6% to a day’s low of Rs 1,099 on BSE while the stock tanked 5.93% to a day’s bottom of Rs 1,102 on NSE. Infosys shares topped the turnover topping all the scrips on National Stock Exchange. Up until 1:05 pm, about Rs 1,047 crore worth of equity shares of Infosys were traded on NSE alone. In terms of volume, as up to the same time, more than 97 lakh shares of Infosys exchanged hands collectively on both NSE and BSE with about 93.2 lakh on NSE alone.

Following, a huge drop in Infosys share price, Rs 15,285 crore was wiped off from the market capitalisation of Infosys Ltd on Monday. At the day’s low share price of Rs 1,099, Infosys held a market capitalisation of Rs 2,39,970 crore as against Rs 2,55,255 (13 April 2018). Though in the afternoon trades, Infosys share pared some of its losses but was still trading in negative territory. As at, 1:15 pm, Infosys share price was trading down 3.17% at Rs 1,131.95 on BSE.

Infosys Ltd has scheduled to its 37th annual general meeting on 23 June 2018, Saturday, at the Christ University Auditorium, Hosur Road, Bengaluru 560 029, Karnataka. Infosys has also declared a dividend of Rs 20.5 and a speciaql dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 5. “The register of members & share transfer books of the company will remain closed on June 16, 2018, for the purpose of payment of dividends (final & special) & 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company to be held on June 23, 2018, Infosys said in an exchange filing. The dividend will be paid on June 26, 2018, Infosys said further.