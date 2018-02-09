Indian stock markets set to fall again today; 10 things you must know for trading on Friday

The S&P BSE Sensex gained as much as 330.45 points or 0.97% to close at 34,413.16 on Thursday. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Friday following the massive slump in US equities for the second time in the current week. The major US indices plummeted by more than 4% on Thursday providing a sign of a correction in stocks. The Dow Industrials had shed about 10% from its all-time high made on January 26. Earlier yesterday, India’s stock markets snapped the 7-day decline and managed to close in green with Sensex rising as much as 330 points. From 31 January to 7 February 2018, Indian equities were on a declining trend following the global sell-0ff and concerns weighing over LTCG tax after the Union Finance Minister brought the long-term capital gain under the tax net in the Budget 2018.

Here are 19 things that you must know before going to trade in Indian stock markets