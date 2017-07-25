Indiabulls Housing Fin consolidated net riseas 25%

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) on Monday reported a 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 788 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal. (PTI)

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) on Monday reported a 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 788 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal. On a standalone basis, the net profit stood at Rs 734 crore. Ashwini Kumar Hooda, deputy managing director, told FE that the home loan book has grown to around Rs 54,000 crore, an increase of 43% year-on-year. “Almost 76% of our home loans are of Rs 30 lakh or below,” Hooda said, adding that he expects to sustain a loan growth of about 30% and plans to raise Rs 35,000 crore through bonds in FY18. Its margins on both the stock of loans as well as incremental loans are at the higher end of the guided range and margins have expanded due to funding efficiencies from the upgrade in the long-term credit rating to ‘AAA’ by ICRA, the company said.On the asset quality front, the lender’s gross NPAs remained flat at 0.80% of its total advances.The lender said its loan disbursals grew to Rs 6,799 crore, up 29% year-on-year (y-o-y). “Disbursal growth is propelled by growth in mid-income affordable housing segment. According to recent data from National Housing Bank on home loan disbursals for FY17, disbursements of home loans of less than Rs 25 lakh in value — the segment IBHFL caters to — grew 33% over the previous year, pushing growth in overall home loan disbursals to 23%,” Indiabulls said in a statement.