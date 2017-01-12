India markets open marginally up; Pharma stocks hit on Donald Trump’s presser; Nifty trading above 8,400

NSE Nifty was up 0.25%, crossing the 8,400-mark for the first time since November 11, while the BSE Sensex was trading up 0.31% at 27,224.75 points. (Reuters)

Benchmark Indian indices opened marginally higher with most Pharmaceutical stocks taking a major beating after the US President-elect Donald Trump target drug makers and warned them to move their business operations back to the homeland.

NSE Nifty was up 0.25%, crossing the 8,400-mark for the first time since November 11, while the BSE Sensex was trading up 0.31% at 27,224.75 points.

Dr Reddy’s Labs, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin and Cipla were among the top losers in early morning trade, with all these stocks down between 1% and 2.5%.

US President-elect Donald Trump last night (India time) said in a press conference that the Pharma companies are “getting away with murder”. He added that there was a need for more competitive pricing and that US will start bidding to save billions of dollars over time.

Infosys and Tech Mahindra were up 2% and 1% respectively, ahead of third quarter results announcement by the industry leader Tata Consultancy Services. TCS is likely to report that Oct-Dec net fell a little, mainly due to adverse currency movements.