Idea shares surge on Voda merger talks; consider this if you plan to hold on to it

Idea Cellular shares rose sharply on Tuesday, further extending yesterday’s stellar gains on confirmation of talks for a merger with Vodafone India, which could give it some bandwidth to take on the heightened competition from Reliance Jio.
Idea Cellular shares were trading up 8.03% at Rs 105.55 in the morning trade, after rising 26% at yesterday’s close.
Yesterday, India’s second-largest telecommunication services provider Vodafone confirmed it is in talks for an all-share merger with the third-largest operator Idea Cellular, in the first consolidation move in the Indian telecom industry reeling under the pressure of intense competition from Reliance Jio’s free service offers.
Idea Cellular shares have surged 49% in eight straight trading sessions on the news of merger with Vodafone, raising hopes that the combined entity would be better placed to take on the competition from Reliance Jio.
- Combined strength: A possible Vodafone-Idea combine will surpass Bharti Airtel as the largest telecommunication company with a total subscriber base of 39 crore, far ahead of Reliance Jio’s 7.2 crore. Further, the combined entity would have 43% of the revenue market share and 40% of the active subscriber base, research firm CLSA said. The two operators complement each other, with Vodafone having a strong presence in urban areas and Idea being an established player in the hinterland.
- Merger costs: However, any further upside to Idea shares might now depend upon further details of financial benefits to the post-merger entity. While the new capital that Vodafone brings in may be used to pare the substantial debt that Idea has on its books, there are costs to be borne by the combined unit. The merged entity would have to return scarce radio spectrum in five circles, thanks to TRAI’s spectrum holding limits, and will have to fork out Rs 2,000-3,000 crore by way of spectrum liberalisation charges.
- Competitive intensity to continue: Even after that, risks to Idea forecasts remain given Jio’s free offers and demonetisation, CLSA said. CLSA has put Idea’s rating and target price under review under further clarity emerges. BSE and NSE member and veteran trader-investor Dipan Mehta said that the merger is based on a disruptive event, and that the impact on existing players to remain whether they merge or not. The recent surge in Idea’s stocks may be used to book profits, he said. Moreover, there are concerns that with the competitors taking active steps to build scale, Reliance Jio may further intensify its offerings, putting even more pressure on the incumbents.
- Spend now, earn later?: While the costs of merger — regulatory compliance, spectrum shedding, subscriber market share rationalisation — will be immediate, the potential benefits to the merged entity’s earnings will materialise only later. Earnings propositions for Vodafone-Idea combine over the next two years will still be unclear, KR Choksey Securities’ MD and CEO Deven Choksey said.