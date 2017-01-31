Idea shares surge on Voda merger talks; consider this if you plan to hold on to it

Idea Cellular shares have surged 49% in eight straight trading sessions on the news of merger with Vodafone.

Idea Cellular shares rose sharply on Tuesday, further extending yesterday’s stellar gains on confirmation of talks for a merger with Vodafone India, which could give it some bandwidth to take on the heightened competition from Reliance Jio.

Idea Cellular shares were trading up 8.03% at Rs 105.55 in the morning trade, after rising 26% at yesterday’s close.

Yesterday, India’s second-largest telecommunication services provider Vodafone confirmed it is in talks for an all-share merger with the third-largest operator Idea Cellular, in the first consolidation move in the Indian telecom industry reeling under the pressure of intense competition from Reliance Jio’s free service offers.

Idea Cellular shares have surged 49% in eight straight trading sessions on the news of merger with Vodafone, raising hopes that the combined entity would be better placed to take on the competition from Reliance Jio.