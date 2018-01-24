Idea shares slide to 1-month low as Birla group telcos’ Q3 loss more than triples

Shares of Idea Cellular tanked as much as 6.64% to a one-month low of Rs 92.75 before settling down 5.69% at Rs 93.7 on NSE. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of Idea Cellular slid to a one-month low after the Aditya Birla group telecom company’s net loss for the October-December period more than tripled. India’s third-largest telecom company posted a net loss of Rs 1,284.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2017, saying a ‘sharp’ cut in the call connect charges and tariff war amid the telecom companies hit the earnings. Idea Cellular reported a steep increase of 234.59% to Rs 1,284.5 crore in the Oct-Dec quarter for the financial year 2017-2018 from Rs 383.9 crore in the same period a year earlier. Following a massive jolt in the Q3 earnings, shares of Idea Cellular tanked as much as 6.64% to a one-month low of Rs 92.75 before settling down 5.69% at Rs 93.7 on NSE.

A heavy trading volume was witnessed in the shares of Idea Cellular, as at 3:20 pm, more than 3.9 crore shares exchanged hands in both NSE and BSE with about 3.62 crore shares on NSE alone. Due to a huge slide in shares, around Rs 2,324.36 crore got washed away from the market capitalisation to Rs 33,496.01 crore from Rs 35,820.37 crore, as per the one-month low price of Rs 92.95 on BSE. Shares of telecom companies such as Idea Cellular and Bharti Airtel were trading lower since today morning after the Mukesh Ambani backed telecom company Reliance Jio Infocomm surprised with the all-new Republic day offer. The stock of Idea Cellular crashed 5.58% to the day’s low of Rs 93.85.

The revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,509.6 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2017, almost 25% lower than Rs 8,662.7 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. “The regulation imposed 57% sharp decline in IUC (Interconnect Usage Charges) settlement rates negatively impacted Idea’s Revenue and EBITDA for this quarter by Rs 8,200 million (Rs 820 crore) and Rs 2,300 million (Rs 230 crore) respectively,” the company said in a statement.

The statement said that the fall in domestic call connect charges that came into effect from October 2017 aggravated the industry’s financial stress. “Therefore, this quarter results are not comparable to the earlier periods,” the statement added. On the merger plans with Vodafone India, Idea said that combination is in the final leg of regulatory approval and expected to complete in the first half of 2018.