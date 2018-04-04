ICICI Securities share price crashes over 17% on stock market listing

The stock of ICICI Securities Ltd tanked as much as 17.1% to open at Rs 431.1 on BSE from the issue price of Rs 520 per equity share. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of ICICI Securities Ltd crashed on stock market listing on Wednesday after the research and brokerage firm of ICICI group recently winded up the IPO in which the company has to reduce to IPO size after it received lesser number of bids from HNI clients. Shares of ICICI Securities marked an extremely dull debut on both NSE and BSE on Wednesday. The stock of ICICI Securities tanked as much as 17.1% to open at Rs 431.1 on BSE while the stock dipped about 16.35% to open at Rs 435 on BSE from the issue price of Rs 520.

An invariably high trading volume was seen in the shares of ICICI Securities Ltd, as at 10:20 am, more than 38 lakh shares exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE with about 33 lakh shares on NSE alone. Upon listing, ICICI Securities achieved a market capitalisation of about Rs 14,884 crore at the day’s high share price of Rs 461.95 on BSE.

“The equity shares of ICICI Securities Ltd (Scrip Code: 541179) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group Securities,” ICICI Securities said in an exchange filing. Earlier yesterday, ICICI Securities said that the firm has raised about Rs 3,515 crore at the upper band of the issue price of Rs 520 per equity share.

The fourth IPO of ICICI Securities Ltd from India’s leading financial conglomerate ICICI group failed to garner Rs 4,017 crore in the three-day bidding process from 22 to 26 March 2018. ICICI Securities Ltd had appointed DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Capital Markets India, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings and SBI Capital Markets as the book running lead managers for its public issue.

Also Read | Why ICICI Securities Ltd cut IPO size by Rs 500 crore to Rs 3,514 crore

ICICI Securities Ltd IPO was subscribed 78% (excluding the anchor investor portion) at the end of last day for subscription as the quantum allocated for HNIs (High Networth Individuals) saw bids to the tune of 35% only. Following the setback in the initial share sale, ICICI group reduced the IPO size to Rs 3,515 crore as against Rs 4,017 crore, decided earlier.