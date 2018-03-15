ICICI Securities’ Rs 4,000 crore IPO opens on 22 March: 4 facts about 4th public offer from ICICI group

ICICI Securities has fixed a price band of Rs 519 to Rs 520 per equity share and has expected to raise up to Rs 4017 crore at the upper end of the price band.

ICICI Securities, the research and brokerage arm of one of India’s largest financial conglomerate ICICI Bank, is all set to launch its IPO (initial public offering) next week, 22 March 2018, in order to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore. The public offer of ICICI Securities will be the fourth IPO from ICICI group and the third offering in last three years after the successful listing of its life insurance and general insurance businesses, namely ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company. The IPO size of ICICI Securities is relatively lower than that of recently listed ICICI Lombard General Insurance (Rs 5,700 crore) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (Rs 6,000 crore) which made its stock market debut in 2016.

We take a look at four interesting facts about the fourth public offer from ICICI group