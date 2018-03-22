ICICI Securities Ltd IPO subscribed 29% on first day, institutional quota subscribed nearly half

ICICI Securities Ltd IPO is the first public offer in India by a research and brokerage firm associated with a commercialised bank. (Image: Reuters)

ICICI Securities Ltd IPO: ICICI Securities Ltd IPO (initial public offering) which opened for subscription on Thursday, 22 March 2018 got subscribed 29% on the first day of bidding with institutional investors leading the race. ICICI Securities Ltd IPO is the first public offer in India by a research and brokerage firm associated with a commercialised bank. ICICI Direct’s parent company ICICI Securities Ltd has expected to raise up to Rs 4,017 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 520 in the three-day bidding process from 22 to 26 March 2018. ICICI Securities Ltd’s IPO is the fourth public issue from one of India’s largest financial conglomerate ICICI group and the third initial share sale in last three years post the respective IPO’s of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

ICICI Securities Ltd IPO details of subscription on the first day of bidding

Category No. of shares offered No. of bids received Subscription (%) Institutional Investors 22,016,111 10,679,508 48.51 Non-Institutional Investors 11,008,054 393,568 3.58 Retail Investors 7,338,703 1,585,780 21.61 Shareholders 3,862,475 341,936 8.85 Total 44,225,343 13,000,792 29.40

Cleary, on the first day of subscription in ICICI Securities Ltd IPO, institutional investors emerged as the top bidders with the portion allocated to them being subscribed nearly half followed by the bids received by retail investors.

Also Read | ICICI Securities IPO opens: 15 things about Rs 4,000 crore public offer you can’t afford to miss

Through the ICICI Securities Ltd’s IPO, the promoter selling shareholder ICICI Bank is entitled to receive all the proceeds from the public offer. ICICI Securities had appointed DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd, Citigroup Global Capital Markets India Pvt Ltd, CLSA India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, IIFL Holdings Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd as the book running lead managers to the issue whereas Karvy Computershare Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the issue. Notably, the allotment of shares to the shareholders of ICICI Bank under the reserved portion of ICICI Bank shareholders will not affect the shareholding of the parent ICICI Bank in its subsidiary ICICI Securities whether directly or indirectly.