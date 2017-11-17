How Moody’s India credit rating upgrade hurt TCS, Infosys stocks

All of the sectoral indices of NSE were trading higher except Nifty IT index. (Image: Reuters)

The stocks of IT majors TCS and Infosys fell on Friday after the Moody’s upgraded India’s credit rating. Infosys shares took the worst hit within the 30 share Sensex index, tumbled nearly 2% in the wee hours of trading followed by Tata Consultancy Services. All of the sectoral indices of NSE were trading higher except Nifty IT index. Today the Indian rupee posted the biggest single-day gain in the last four years. The domestic currency rupee advanced nearly 70 paise to 64.62 against US dollar. Yesterday, IT stocks were trading higher while rupee lost ground to close 11 paise lower.

The major laggards in the IT sector today include Tech Mahindra (down 1.91%), Infosys (down 1.71%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.72%), Wipro (down 0.2%), HCL Tech (down 1.02%), KPIT (down 1.42%) and OFSS (down 0.2%). The Nifty IT index lost 1% to 11,204.45.

In a major development on Friday, US-based credit rating agency Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating by a notch to ‘Baa2’ with a stable outlook on the back of improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. The rating upgrade came after a gap of 13 years, Moody’s had last upgraded India’s rating to ‘Baa3’ way back in 2004. In 2015, Moody’s changed its rating outlook on India to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’.

“The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody’s expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential and its large and stable financing base for government debt, and will likely contribute to a gradual decline in the general government debt burden over the medium term,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened with massive gains on Friday following the Moody’s upgrade. BSE Sensex gained 281.65 points or 0.85% to open at 33,388.47 while NSE Nifty added 109.8 points or 1.07% to start at 10,324.55. Within minutes of opening, the benchmark Sensex extended the gains, advancing as much as 414 points to hit the day’s high of 33,520.82 whereas the broader Nifty jumped 124.4 points to mark the day’s high at 10,339.15.