Hindustan Unilever declares Rs 8 dividend as Q2 profit jumps 16.42% on-year

The FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever reported a rise of 16.42% in the standalone net profit to Rs 1,276 crore for the July-September quarter beating the Reuters estimate of Rs 1,185 crore. The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,096 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The second-largest fast moving consumer goods maker by market capitalisation HUL declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value Re 1. The transition to GST impacted trade purchases in the early part of the quarter while the consumer offtake remained stable, HUL said.

The company’s total income dipped 25.19% to Rs 8,733 crore for the quarter ended 30 September as compared to Rs 8,513 crore for the same quarter last year. The company said comparable consumer growth in the domestic market grew by 10%. The trade conditions will continue to improve as the wholesale channel is steadily normalising, the company said in an exchange filing. The record date for the dividend of Rs 8 was fixed as 2 November 2017 and it will be paid to the shareholders on or after 14 November 2017.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever rose 0.92% to hit the day’s high of Rs 1282.9 before closing 0.18% higher at Rs 1273.55 on BSE. The stock of HUL had returned over 50% since January 2017 while the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty have returned 24-25% in the same period.

