Hindustan Aeronautics IPO for Rs 4,200 crore opens today: 5 key things to know

India’s largest defense public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics’ IPO to raise up to Rs 4,198 crore opens for subscription today. The company engages in activities ranging from design, development, manufacture, repair, as well as overhaul, upgrade of aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. Interestingly, HAL is the 39th largest Aerospace Company in the world in terms of revenue (in USD million) in 2016, according to a report by Flight International. Further, the company also exports its products and services, primarily spares, to more than 13 countries. While investors may be mulling whether to subscribe to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd initial public offer, we take a closer look at four key points, and what brokerages have to say about HAL IPO’s valuation.

IPO Details

The largest defense player, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd’s initial public offering is a complete offer for sale consisting of 3,41,07,525 equity shares sold by the President of India, for the Department of Defense Production. Notably,the IPO has reserved up to 6,68,775 equity shares for employees. According to HAL’s prospectus, the price band is Rs 1,215-1240. At the higher end of the price band, the issue size works out to Rs 4,198 crore. The company is also offering a Rs 25 discount to retail investors and eligible employees. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 12 equity shares and in multiples of 12 equity shares thereafter. Hindustan Aeronautics’ IPO date is between 16th March- 20th March 2018.

Objects of the offer

As its an offer for sale involving the government of India, the objects of the offer are to carry out the disinvestment of 3,41,07,525 equity shares by the selling shareholder which constitute 10 percent of company’s pre-offer paid up equity share capital. Further, the company also looks to achieve the benefits of listing on the exchanges. Since, its a complete offer for sale, Hindustan Aeronautics will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

Strengths

Hindustan Aeronautics is a niche player in the aerospace with proven its research, design and development capabilities. In a report, Angel Broking notes that the company has a robust order book provides revenue visibility, with an order book at Rs 68,461 crore as on December 31, 2017. Hurther, services contract worth Rs 6000+ crore are executed by Hindustan Aeronautics annually. In India, HAL enjoys the privilege of being the sole manufacturer/integrator of defence aircrafts, helicopters, etc, which provides an excellent competitive advantage.

Key Risks

In its Hindustan Aeronautics IPO note, ICICI Securities said that the company has a heavy dependence on MoD contracts/funding from defence budget and large, complex programmes of HAL are susceptible to performance challenges, Further, HAL has heavy dependence on domestic, international licensors for key technologies and faces stiff competition from large international majors. “HAL’s failure to compete effectively with respect to any of these could have an adverse effect on its business, prospects, financial condition or operating results,” the firm noted.

Valuation

Top brokerages say that the company is reasonably valued and offers a good medium to long term bet. Giving a subscribe rating on the issue, ICICI Securities said that the stock is being offered at a reasonable valuation of 15.8x FY17 EPS of Rs 78.5 calculated at the upper price band of Rs 1240 per share. Angel Broking said that it expects HAL to maintain a healthy growth trajectory in the coming few years, considering its robust order book, opportunity in the defence space. Further, the firm points out that it is also a good dividend play with over 30% of the yearly earnings mandated to be paid as dividend, adding that it recommends a subscribe for a mid-to-long term period.