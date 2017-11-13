Himanshu Kapania of Idea explains why ATC was chosen for Rs 7,850 crore tower deal

Himashu Kapania of Idea Cellular says that Rs 7,850 crore from the sale of Idea and Vodafone’s standalone telecom tower business belongs to the merged entity. (Image: Reuters)

After Idea Cellular and Vodafone India approved the sale of their respective standalone telecom tower business to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt for a combined value of Rs 7,850 crore, Himanshu Kapania of Idea Cellular explained the rationale for choosing ATC over other players. In an interview to ET Now, Himanshu Kapania, Managing Director of Idea Cellular Limited said, “We had considered multiple options for towers. But, ATC has a very strong footing in India. It has been a significant supplier after Indus Towers for our tenancies. This will strengthen our relationship with ATC. This will give a good impetus to our mobility business.”

According to stock exchange filing by the company, Idea Cellular will get Rs 4,000 crore at the completion of the deal, while Vodafone will receive Rs 3,850 crore from tower sale deal. The deal is expected to be completed by first half of 2018. Vodafone and Idea are in the process of merging operations to create the largest mobile operator in the country.

Explaining how the deal would fit in amid the ongoing merger, Himanshu Kapania said, “ There could be two situations. One that the transaction gets approved from regulatory, before the merger transaction, in that case Idea will receive Rs 4,000 crore, and Vodafone will receive the remaining amount. In case, the transaction gets approved post the merger event, then the entity will receive the combined Rs 7,850 crore. It is evidently clear that the Rs 7,850 crore belong to the merged entity. Necessary adjustment will be made depending on the timing of the deal.”

In October this year, shareholders of Idea Cellular had approved the company’s proposed merger of its mobile business with Vodafone India, according to a regulatory filing. More than 99% of Idea shareholders voted in favour of the deal. A possible Vodafone-Idea combine will surpass Bharti Airtel as the largest telecommunication company with a total subscriber base of 39 crore, far ahead of Reliance Jio’s 7.2 crore.Further, the combined entity would have 43% of the revenue market share and 40% of the active subscriber base, research firm CLSA had said. The report also went on to add that the two operators complement each other, with Vodafone having strong presence in urban areas and Idea being an established player in the hinterland.